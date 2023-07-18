Free infant formula still available, state expands initiative so families may recieve multiple canisters

Free canisters of baby formula remain available for Delaware families, and the initiative is expanding.

The state purchased 44,000 canisters of baby formula in February, limiting the distribution to one per family.

But the Lt. Gov’s office says there are still over 13,000 28.2 oz cans left, so families with children under the age of one may now receive multiple canisters. Food Bank of Delaware spokesperson Kim Turner says the brand is Care A2+ infant formula, similar to Similac.

“I think that there may be some apprehension in the community because it is a formula that is not as well known as some of the others that are on the market," Turner says. "But we want to remind people that it is very similar to the Similac formula. So we want to make sure that babies have a good nutritious formula and this is definitely that.”

Turner says while the infant formula shortage has eased since last year, inflation is still taking a toll on people everywhere, especially those who are already low-income.

“We just want to remind the community that this free formula is available and we hope that it will ease some of their budget pressures so that a family doesn’t have to buy formula because they can get it for free from the Food Bank or one of the many partners," Turner says. "They can free up money in their budget to direct it to other things.”

Each canister will provide around 21.5 eight-fluid-ounce bottles – more than 20 baby bottles. Parents and caregivers are reminded to not water down the formula. The batches of formula bought by the state will expire in October 2024 and December 2024.

Turner adds that the Food Bank as a whole is still experiencing high volume – almost 1,000 families per week.

Turner says all you need to pick up the formula is proof of Delaware residency. A list of pick-up locations is available at ltgov.delaware.gov/formula.