© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Delaware Symphony announces 118th Season, Percussion Ensemble returns

Delaware Public Media | By Karl Lengel
Published July 8, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
/

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) 118th season includes five Classics Series concerts and three Chamber Series concerts.

Executive Director J.C. Barker says the first Classics concert in October “Sea, Sky and Rhapsody” heralds a promising season.

“Our Music Director Laureate David Amato will be conducting. We’re excited about this - it’s an atmospheric concert, with a lot of recognizable and wonderful music from Rachmaninoff.”

The Classics Series includes Hispanic and Latin-inspired works and the music of John Williams in upcoming concerts. The series is the DSO’s full-orchestra concert performed at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington and Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.

The Chamber series opens in October with Percussionists of the DSO, an orchestra section that was featured in a Covid lockdown concert.

“With the Percussion Ensemble music you’re not only having the great music but you’re getting the incredible visuals of watching them work, and we’re bringing it back this year to open our Chamber Series,” according to Barker.

The Chamber Series offers smaller ensembles at venues including the DuPont Country Club and the Gold Ballroom of the Hotel du Pont.

For more information, visit https://www.delawaresymphony.org/.

Delaware Headlines
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated three decades of on-air experience, most recently in New Orleans as WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for the broadcast/podcast “Louisiana Considered”.
See stories by Karl Lengel