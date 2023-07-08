Delaware Symphony announces 118th Season, Percussion Ensemble returns

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra (DSO) 118th season includes five Classics Series concerts and three Chamber Series concerts.

Executive Director J.C. Barker says the first Classics concert in October “Sea, Sky and Rhapsody” heralds a promising season.

“Our Music Director Laureate David Amato will be conducting. We’re excited about this - it’s an atmospheric concert, with a lot of recognizable and wonderful music from Rachmaninoff.”

The Classics Series includes Hispanic and Latin-inspired works and the music of John Williams in upcoming concerts. The series is the DSO’s full-orchestra concert performed at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington and Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes.

The Chamber series opens in October with Percussionists of the DSO, an orchestra section that was featured in a Covid lockdown concert.

“With the Percussion Ensemble music you’re not only having the great music but you’re getting the incredible visuals of watching them work, and we’re bringing it back this year to open our Chamber Series,” according to Barker.

The Chamber Series offers smaller ensembles at venues including the DuPont Country Club and the Gold Ballroom of the Hotel du Pont.

