Delaware legislature passes bill creating lead-based paint remediation program

Senate lawmakers pass a bill creating a lead-based paint remediation program - sending it to Governor Carney’s desk.

Under Senate Bill 9, properties where any child is found to have high blood lead levels will be screened for lead-based paint, and treated to abate. Landlords of properties treated by the state will also be prohibited from raising the rent for three years.

McBride says this is to encourage private investment in lead-based paint remediation.

“We are creating a pot of funds to fund through the government lead-paint remediation, but that pot of funds can only go so far. And so by having this provision it helps to ensure that we are having as broad of a reach as possible, that we are remediating as many places as possible, that it’s truly only those who can’t afford to remediate on their own whether it’s homeowners or landlords.”

The Delaware Lead-based Paint Remediation and Abatement Fund will cost around $268,000 per year to maintain, with a $2 million one-time start-up fund using money from this year’s One-Time Supplemental Bill.

McBride says those facing the most significant repercussions from lead poisoning are small children living in homes with lead-paint – poisoning can cause neurological damage including seizures, behavioral disorders, developmental delays, and cognitive disabilities.