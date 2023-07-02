Bringing firearms into school and recreational zones now a felony

Bringing a firearm onto a Safe School and Recreation Zone will be a felony in Delaware under a bill passed by the General Assembly.

House Bill 201, co-sponsored by State Sen. Sarah McBride, makes it a crime to possess a firearm in a safe zone - with the exception of police officers, school constables, and active-duty military acting in an official capacity.

“Should there be a situation with an adult coming in intending to harm someone in that building, law enforcement, school staff, and school resource officers do not have the tools at their disposal to protect the students and staff before an attack occurs,” McBride says.

GOP State Sen. Brian Pettyjohn offered three amendments – one making a first violation a misdemeanor, and another making concealed carry permit holders exempt. Both failed.

The third amendment distinguishes school zones from recreational zones, and elevates penalties in school zones. It passed unanimously.

The bill also exempts holders with a concealed carry permit only if the firearm is in a vehicle.

The bill passed largely along party lines – Pettyjohn voted ‘yes’ and Democrat Trey Paradee voted ‘no.’