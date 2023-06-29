Fire Marshal's Office Reminds Delawareans to Celebrate the Fourth Safely

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office suggests caution and civility when it comes to Fourth of July fireworks.

Assistant State Fire Marshal Mike Chionchio reminds people that most fireworks are still illegal to use at home - even on the holiday. “Firecrackers, bottle rockets and aerial mortars and anything that leaves the ground are prohibited and can’t be used or possessed in the state of Delaware. There are exceptions that allow for sparklers, and ground-based fountains only permitted to be used on July Fourth,” said Chionchio.

Aerial fireworks available by mail, radio, television, and billboards for retail sale to Delaware residents are prohibited to possess or discharge.

The pop-up tents frequently seen 30 days prior the July 4th holiday are not permitted to sell anything but sparklers and ground-based items.

Chionchio recommends considering celebrating the Fourth at a licensed pyrotechnics spectacle instead. “They’re being held up and down the state all the way from Hockessin down to the beach areas, and that’s what we suggest - we suggest that everyone take the family over to the licensed fireworks shows and leave fireworks in the hands of the professionals.”

Chionchio adds choosing to forego fireworks at home is also appreciated by neighbors with kids and pets that can be traumatized by the noise nearby.

