The Court of Chancery adds a Chief Staff Attorney

Aaron Goldstein takes on the newly created role, advising the court on legal matters, legislation, and court-wide initiatives. Chancery Court joins the practice of Delaware’s other state courts in staffing that position.

Goldstein brings nearly two decades of experience at Delaware’s Department of Justice to the job.

His time at DOJ included stints as the Chief Legal Ethics Officer, State Solicitor and Chief Deputy to former Attorney General Matt Denn.

He was most recently Deputy Attorney General advising and representing Delaware’s Department of State, Division of Corporations, and Division of Small Business.

As Chief Staff Attorney, Goldstein reports to Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with someone as knowledgeable and experienced as Aaron. We know that, with his help, the court will be able to embark on and accomplish many important initiatives,” said Chancellor McCormick.

Goldstein’s first day was Tuesday.

