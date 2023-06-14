HAP Provides Free Wellness Clinic for downstate pets

Humane Animal Partners provides free animal medical care for low-income pet owners this week in Sussex County.

The group hosts its first Sussex County wellness clinic tomorrow (Thursday) to increase access to animal medical care for low-income communities downstate.

The Wellness Clinic is at Georgetown’s CHEER Community Center tomorrow (Thursday) from 11 AM – 2 PM .

Humane Animal Partners CEO Patrick Carroll says Sussex County suffers from a critical deficit of services, compounded by the barrier created by cost of services for low-income families.

This first free clinic is made possible through HAP’s partnership with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) and a grant from PetSmart Charities.

DANA is supporting HAP’s research on Sussex County pet owners’ specific needs, and how to best deliver programs that increase their access to affordable veterinary care.

HAP intends to bring the clinic to other CHEER centers throughout Sussex County.