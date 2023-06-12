Governor Carney announces new cabinet nominations, adds Marijuana Commissioner

Governor John Carney announces changes to his cabinet, including a new Marijuana Commissioner.

Carney makes three changes – Josette Manning takes over as Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services, Steve Yeatman replaces Manning as Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, and Greg Lane becomes Chief Information Officer, leading the Department of Technology and Information.

Current DHSS Secretary Molly Magarik, who has served as DHSS Secretary since July 2020, will step down at the end of the month. Manning will depart the Kids Department to replace Magarik.

Carney also named a new cabinet member. Robert Coupe is the state’s first Marijuana Commissioner, overseeing implementation of Delaware’s marijuana legalization law and industry regulation.

Coupe is currently Chief of Staff at the Department of Technology and Information. He previously served as Chief of Staff at the Delaware Department of Justice, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Commissioner of the Delaware Department of Correction, and Colonel of the Delaware State Police.

The State Senate is expected to consider Governor Carney’s nominations this month before the end of session June 30th.