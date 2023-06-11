© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Four men indicted on crime spree charges

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published June 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT
Four men charged with multiple carjackings, kidnapping, rape, and theft are indicted.

Tonnaire McNair-Matthews, Mahkiya Powell and Michael Caldwell of Wilmington and David Hinson of Bear will face trial on a total of 35 charges stemming from a crime spree on April 14 this year.

Delaware’s Dept. of Justice says members of the group attempted four separate carjackings and caused four collisions - two unrelated to carjackings. During one carjacking, DOJ says McNair-Matthews kidnapped and raped a victim before fleeing and reuniting with the group. He later attempted to use the victim’s payment cards at several locations.

McNair-Matthews, Hinson, and Powell are all charged with several counts and degrees of robbery and conspiracy. All four also face varying counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

McNair-Matthews is charged with rape in the first and second degree, and terroristic threatening.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki was born and raised in Camden, Delaware and attended the Caesar Rodney School District. They graduated from the University of Delaware in 2021 with a double degree in Communications and English and as a leader in the Student Television Network, WVUD and The Review.
