Four men indicted on crime spree charges

Four men charged with multiple carjackings, kidnapping, rape, and theft are indicted.

Tonnaire McNair-Matthews, Mahkiya Powell and Michael Caldwell of Wilmington and David Hinson of Bear will face trial on a total of 35 charges stemming from a crime spree on April 14 this year.

Delaware’s Dept. of Justice says members of the group attempted four separate carjackings and caused four collisions - two unrelated to carjackings. During one carjacking, DOJ says McNair-Matthews kidnapped and raped a victim before fleeing and reuniting with the group. He later attempted to use the victim’s payment cards at several locations.

McNair-Matthews, Hinson, and Powell are all charged with several counts and degrees of robbery and conspiracy. All four also face varying counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

McNair-Matthews is charged with rape in the first and second degree, and terroristic threatening.