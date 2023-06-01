Delaware prepares for the 2023 hurricane season

June 1st marks the start of the 6-month long Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting with 70% confidence a range of 12 to 17 named storms, 5 to 9 of those being hurricanes, with 1 to 4 being major hurricanes.

This hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years. And even in the busiest seasons, Delaware has historically avoided direct hits. But Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Director Joe Thomas warns Delawareans to be prepared for anything.

“Regardless of what the predictions say, it only takes one storm to create problems or impact the area. So I tend to handle them on a case by case basis instead of looking at how many storms we may or may not get.”

While there haven't been any major evacuations locally since 2012, flood-prone areas should be ready to evacuate ahead of a major storm. Evacuation routes can be accessed online in an interactive map, and shelter locations will be announced in advance of a storm where they may be required.

Emergency alerts for vulnerable areas will be sent out via the media. And if warranted, a cell phone alert will go out to the entire area.

This means access to a phone, television, and/or radio is important. Cell phones should be charged and ready to use at all times, and residents should be aware that the storm may disrupt connection.

Thomas says every storm should be taken seriously and monitored for any developments. And disaster kits should be prepared in advance.

“Stay informed. Just keep an eye on the weather. Even though we know people may be down here for vacation, just be aware of what’s going on. That way, though hopefully we never have to do anything, you’ll be ready to take care of it.”

Thomas also suggests creating a disaster kit in advance, which includes a 3 day supply of essential items.

Each kit should have items such as water, non-perishable food, a change of clothes and shoes for each person, prescription medicines, a flashlight, batteries, a portable radio, extra batteries for all needed appliances, money, and fuel.

Traveling near the onset of a storm can be dangerous, and waiting until the last minute may mean supplies won’t be available.

All outdoor items should be secured. Rain spouts and gutters should be cleared to help fight flooding, and trees should be trimmed to limit limb-loss in high winds.

All doors and windows should be kept locked whether or not one is sheltering in place or has evacuated.

More information on specific steps to prepare for a storm can be found at sussexcountyde.gov.

