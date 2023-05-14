State Human Resources Department implements alcohol and marijuana-free workplace policy

Delaware’s Department of Human Resources updates its workplace policy regarding drugs and alcohol.

The state HR Department recently implemented a Marijuana and Alcohol-Free Workplace Policy, banning the use of marijuana in all forms in all state-owned, operated, and leased buildings.

Secretary Claire DeMatteis says the policy was previously just for alcohol, but with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, a policy update was needed.

“Remember, marijuana is still a federally controlled substance," DeMatteis says. "Just because we changed the state law for agencies that receive federal funds, places like the University of Delaware, that receives federal funds, marijuana is still going to be prohibited.”

But DeMatteis says some agencies like first responders, law enforcement, and medical settings will also be allowed to prohibit any marijuana use, but departments not in those categories will relax drug testing and will no longer prescreen candidates for marijuana use.

“In state agencies where there isn’t first responder or a law enforcement, or say, nurses that are working in a 24/7 hospital setting, for agencies that don’t have those type of employees, we will relax drug testing for marijuana," she says. "And we will no longer prescreen candidates for marijuana use based on the law change in Delaware.”

And she notes the consequences for state employees consuming any prohibited substances on public property remain the same – up to suspension without pay and termination.

DeMatteis says the executive branch is encouraging other branches and schools to implement similar policies.