Delaware State University holds Sexual Assault Awareness and Violence Prevention conference

Delaware State University held a Sexual Assault Awareness & Violence Prevention Conference Tuesday.

DSU President Tony Allen and the chairs of the university’s Safe Space Coalition offered updates on their efforts to address sexual assault on campus.

Notably, the Counseling and Prevention Committee is working to train counseling staff to be expert trauma informed clinicians, and the Campus Health Committee is partnering with student organizations to spread the word about services on campus.

Keynote Speaker Fatimah Conley, University of Delaware’s Vice President of Equity & Chief Diversity Officer, applauded DSU’s work. but argued there are still topics to be covered.

“We tend to think of sex ed is something that occurs in K through 12," Conley says. "But the reality is students come to college with varying levels of sex education as well. So if the students arrive to campus under-educated or mis-educated about sex, sexuality and relationship health, then we must provide the appropriate education if we're to have a sexually well campus.”

The Employee Awareness & Safety Committee are reviewing university policies and procedures, and are researching Safe Zone Training programs, and currently hold self-defense training sessions as part of the Wellness and Recreation Program.

Conley adds there is a fine line between victim blaming and educating students on the risks of their behaviors.

“It doesn't matter what I've done," Conley says. "If I've been drinking, I still shouldn't be sexually assaulted, right?”

Facilities Management found that propped-open doors at residence halls are a safety challenge, and urge students to close those doors behind them.

Student Awareness, Engagement, and Safety suggests an orientation for students each year to remind them of available services, and create what they call “a culture of change” through monthly programming focused on DSU history and pride.

Conley says students’ awareness of sexual misconduct on campus continues to increase, but public perception is a concern.

A 2019 Association of American Universities study found only 65% of students felt it was likely school officials would take a report of sexual assault seriously, and the number was even lower for non-consensual conduct by physical force.

“So forcible rape, that dropped by 20 percentage points, it’s 45%," Conley says. "So the idea that we're creating a culture of reporting, but you only think that ‘if I go report this, I got a 45% chance of somebody doing something about this.’ That doesn't really fare well for us that are trying to do this work and get folks to come forward so that they can get the help that they should receive.”

Conley adds the idea of “safe spaces” can be problematic, however, because the entire campus community should be a safe space.