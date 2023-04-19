17 year-old arrested in connection to Christiana Mall shooting

A suspect is arrested in connection with the shooting incident at the Christiana Mall earlier this month.

The 17 year-old male turned himself in Tuesday and was charged with 2 felonies, including Facilitating a Riot, and Conspiracy Second Degree, as well as Offensive Touching.

He is one of three suspects who police say confronted an 18 year-old male leaving the food court and physically assaulted him. Two of the victim’s friends joined the fight, and according to state police, one suspect then took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds.

The juvenile arrested was arraigned in the New Castle County Family Court and committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services facility on a $15,000 secured bail.

The two remaining suspects have not been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.