Affordable- and accessible- rental units come to Wilmington

Soloman’s Court is a mixed-use project working to revitalize Wilmington’s Fourth St. Corridor by creating affordable rental housing, and supporting small businesses.

Be Ready Community Development Corporation spearheaded the project. Its Executive Director, Margaret Moon Taylor, says the organization’s late founder, Pastor Lottie Lee-Davis, first envisioned creating Soloman’s Court in 2016.

“The houses were vacant, and the buildings were starting to fall down- they were dilapidated. And she looked out the window and said ‘It would be nice to have affordable housing over there,’” she said.

Split into two phases, the first phase is now finished- adding 6 new affordable housing units and a commercial space. The commercial space is already leased to Cornerstone West, and plans to operate as a small business incubator.

Phase 2 envisions 12 more units, along with another commercial space.

8 of the rental units, 4 in the first phase and 4 in the second phase, are designed specifically for people with disabilities, with wheel-in showers, accessible kitchens, and wide doorways.

To assure that residents are equipped with the supportive services they need to thrive, Be Ready CDC is partnering with Easterseals, an organization focused on creating equity for the disability community.

Phase 1 cost a total of $3.6 million, funded through a mix of public and private donors. Phase 2 is expected to cost an estimated $7.5 million. So far, $5 million has been raised.

$2 million of the funding to date comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending grant secured by Delaware’s Congressional Delegation.

Sen. Tom Carper says it’s a long-term investment in the community.

“Give a man a fish he can feed himself for a day, teach a man to fish he can feed himself for a lifetime,” said Carper. “So part of the beauty of this project is to make sure that the folks who are living here are able to get the services that will enable them to be more self-sufficient moving forward. I think that’s the real joy here.”

The Solomon’s Court project meets the goals of the West Side Revitalization Plan, which was created with the input of over 650 West Side residents.

The plan looks to create positive change on the West Side by making improvements within the community to support existing residents and businesses.

“We’re glad that we’ll be able to bring 18 units worth of housing to the people in this community and this neighborhood. We’re glad that the businesses that are in place will be able to bring services to this community. And just ensures that the Fourth Street corridor will stay active as we work to revitalize it. So as people ride through here, headed downtown, they can see that Wilmington is thriving,” said Moon Taylor.

Construction on the second phase of the project is set to start in September.