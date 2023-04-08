© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Police investigating a shooting at Christiana Mall

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published April 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
christiana_mall_fall_2019.JPG
Delaware Public Media
/

The Christiana Mall was evacuated Sunday evening as Delaware State Police investigated a shooting incident.

The mall is closed and an increased police presence is expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues.

A reunification site was set up at the North entrance of the mall by the AT&T store for anyone looking to locate someone in the mall during the incident.

Delaware State Police will be providing updates on Twitter at @DEStatePolice.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Delaware Headlines
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick