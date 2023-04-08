Police investigating a shooting at Christiana Mall
The Christiana Mall was evacuated Sunday evening as Delaware State Police investigated a shooting incident.
The mall is closed and an increased police presence is expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues.
A reunification site was set up at the North entrance of the mall by the AT&T store for anyone looking to locate someone in the mall during the incident.
Delaware State Police will be providing updates on Twitter at @DEStatePolice.
This is a developing story and will be updated