Police investigating a shooting at Christiana Mall

The Christiana Mall was evacuated Sunday evening as Delaware State Police investigated a shooting incident.

The mall is closed and an increased police presence is expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues.

A reunification site was set up at the North entrance of the mall by the AT&T store for anyone looking to locate someone in the mall during the incident.

Delaware State Police will be providing updates on Twitter at @DEStatePolice.

This is a developing story and will be updated