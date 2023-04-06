Elected officials and DelDOT celebrate early completion of Restore the Corridor

DelDOT officials join Gov. John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and contractors to celebrate the early completion of the Restore the Corridor project on I-95.

The project wrapped up four months earlier than scheduled largely because of the lack of significant weather disruptions like really bad winters or prolonged rainy periods.

The Restore the Corridor project was a massive restoration effort to extend the life of the bridges, and make I-95 safer, especially for drivers entering the highway.

Work included repairing bridges, paving I-95, and ramp improvements. The hope is to avoid major and costly rehabilitation work for at least 30 years.

"This was the largest single contract project that our agency has done to date and probably had the most significant maintenance of traffic impacts to the public," said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski.

Gov. Carney specifically highlighted the on-ramp from Delaware Avenue to I-95 north as one of the more important safety improvements.

But he notes even though the project is over, work around the highway still needs to be done.

"We're working already on something that the mayor's very interested in, and that is improvements under the viaduct. You might remember that when it was initially installed there were basketball courts there, and we've been working with the community about what to put back in there, what kind of plantings, and beautification. Because for many people this is all they'll see of Delaware. For those of us who live in the city we want to be proud about the city that we live in," said Carney.

Mayor Mike Purzycki notes that in anticipation of the Restore the Corridor project 26 miles of city streets were repaved with DelDOT’s help.