LGBTQ+ youth gather for "March Against Hate" in Wilmington
1 of 4 — IMG_0261.jpg
Tobie Combs delivers a speech at the rally at Rodney Square in Wilmington
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
2 of 4 — IMG_0247.jpg
Adovcates hold up signs in support of the LGBTQ+ community while listening to speakers at the rally.
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
3 of 4 — IMG_0251.jpg
A crowd of people at Rodney Square rally for LGBTQ+ rights
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
4 of 4 — IMG_0260.jpg
Rep. Deshanna Neal organized the march, and speaks to the crowd.
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
State Reps. DeShanna Neal and Eric Morrison brought LGBTQ+ youth together for a march and rally in Wilmington Friday for Trans Day of Visibility.
Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with two trans-nonbinary teenagers there about why they decided to march, and the struggles they face because of their identities.
At the march, Morrison announced plans to introduce legislation to end the “gay panic defense” in Delaware.