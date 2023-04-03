© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

LGBTQ+ youth gather for "March Against Hate" in Wilmington

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published April 3, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
IMG_0261.jpg
1 of 4  — IMG_0261.jpg
Tobie Combs delivers a speech at the rally at Rodney Square in Wilmington
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
IMG_0247.jpg
2 of 4  — IMG_0247.jpg
Adovcates hold up signs in support of the LGBTQ+ community while listening to speakers at the rally.
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
IMG_0251.jpg
3 of 4  — IMG_0251.jpg
A crowd of people at Rodney Square rally for LGBTQ+ rights
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media
IMG_0260.jpg
4 of 4  — IMG_0260.jpg
Rep. Deshanna Neal organized the march, and speaks to the crowd.
Rachel Sawicki / Delaware Public Media

State Reps. DeShanna Neal and Eric Morrison brought LGBTQ+ youth together for a march and rally in Wilmington Friday for Trans Day of Visibility.

Delaware Public Media’s Rachel Sawicki spoke with two trans-nonbinary teenagers there about why they decided to march, and the struggles they face because of their identities.

At the march, Morrison announced plans to introduce legislation to end the “gay panic defense” in Delaware.

Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
