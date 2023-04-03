Former Appoquinimink administrator charged with sexually soliciting a student

A former administrator in the Appoquinimink School District is charged with sexual solicitation of a child, according to the New Castle County Police Department.

The department says it began investigating 39-year-old Darrell Sams Jr. in February after receiving allegations that in June 2022, Sams sent sexually inappropriate text messages to a 17- year- old female and former student in the district.

New Castle County Police say Sams was taken into custody without incident Friday, arraigned and issued a no-contact order. He was released after posting a $60,000 cash bail.

Appoquinimink School District spokesperson Danielle Pro-Hudson says in a statement the district received reports of the allegations in November 2022, and immediately referred the matter to the police. She adds Sams is no longer employed by the school district.

Pro-Hudson adds the district is handling the allegations with “the utmost seriousness and concern,” and student wellbeing and safety is their top priority.

The district and New Castle County Police encourage anyone in the community with more information to contact New Castle County Police.