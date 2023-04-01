© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Delaware Headlines

One death reported following possible tornado in Sussex County

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne
Published April 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
A possible tornado in Sussex County Saturday leaves one person dead.

Sussex County Emergency Management officials confirm at least one fatality at a collapsed structure along Tuckers Road southeast of Greenwood, related to the severe weather that hit the First State Saturday.

The suspected tornado appears to have caused the most substantial damage in the area between Greenwood and Bridgeville.

Delaware Electric Cooperative reported the storm initially left nearly 3,000 customers without power in Sussex and Kent counties. That number was down to just over 900 by 10pm.

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is activating a call center for those affected by the storm and needing food, shelter, medical, or other assistance. It will be open from 9:30 am to 5 pm today at 866-843-7212.

The Saturday storms also prompted a tornado warning in New Castle County, which also saw heavy rain and wind damage, along with some power outages.

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for nearly three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
