One death reported following possible tornado in Sussex County

A possible tornado in Sussex County Saturday leaves one person dead.

Sussex County Emergency Management officials confirm at least one fatality at a collapsed structure along Tuckers Road southeast of Greenwood, related to the severe weather that hit the First State Saturday.

The suspected tornado appears to have caused the most substantial damage in the area between Greenwood and Bridgeville.

Delaware Electric Cooperative reported the storm initially left nearly 3,000 customers without power in Sussex and Kent counties. That number was down to just over 900 by 10pm.

Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is activating a call center for those affected by the storm and needing food, shelter, medical, or other assistance. It will be open from 9:30 am to 5 pm today at 866-843-7212.

The Saturday storms also prompted a tornado warning in New Castle County, which also saw heavy rain and wind damage, along with some power outages.