Sussex County wants to increase access to affordable housing

Sussex County is working to provide affordable housing for residents through their re-launched Housing Trust Fund.

Beginning April 3rd, Sussex County’s Community Development & Housing Office is taking applications from those seeking affordable housing options and developers looking to increase affordable housing stock.

Developers, groups and others working toward increasing affordable housing stock can apply for up to $500,000 in grants. Families and individual applicants can apply for forgivable loans to help purchase or rent a home.

Eligibility and loan amount is determined by income.

“We have 3 categories. Those that are below 65% of the area median income qualify for the most amount of funding. So they would qualify for $30,000. Those between 66% and 99% AMI quality for $20,000. And those earning 100% to 120% qualify for $10,000,” said Community Development & Housing Director Brandy Nauman.

In 2022, the demand for affordable housing was greater than what the $3.3 million in funding could supply. Over 65 applicants applied last year, but the fund could only assist 35 households

Nauman says they're taking that into account in this new round.

“We actually applied for more money from a different source to help supplement the trust fund because we know the homebuyer component had such a big demand that we want to make sure that we’re meeting it.”

Last year’s funding also helped support the preservation or creation of more than 150 new affordable units.

The office was able to secure nearly $1 million more in funding this year, making about $4.1 million available for residents and developers.

Interested groups can contact a HUD-approved housing counseling agency to begin the application process. They can be found at sussexcountyde.gov/Housing-Trust-Fund-Homebuyers.