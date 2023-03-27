Lawmakers and environmental advocates discuss benefits of ACC II program, rapid transition to clean-energy vehicles

Lawmakers and environmental advocates held a virtual meeting on clean car energy and options for the First State to clean up its air.

The webinar discussed benefits of adopting the Advanced Clean Car II program, which the Sierra Club says is the best tool states have for slashing emissions from the transportation sector.

Kathy Harris, senior advocate for Clean Vehicles and Fuels, Climate & Clean Energy Program at the Natural Resources Defense Council, says growing the used-vehicle market is key to making EV’s affordable for everyone.

“The sooner that we can start ensuring that there are new, clean vehicles on the road, the sooner that those vehicles will be able to enter the secondary market and provide significant cost-saving benefits and all of the other benefits of zero-emission vehicles to drivers who are purchasing their vehicles in the secondary market,” Harris says.

Under the Clean Air Act, California is allowed to adopt stricter regulations on transportation emissions than the federal government, and 17 other states, including Delaware, have adopted some of these ACC I regulations.

But the ACC II program seeks to rapidly cut emissions by accelerating the transition to zero emission vehicles - including electric, plug-in hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles. It would begin with the 2026 model year and run through 2035, so by 2035 all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold are zero emission.

Sierra Club Delaware Chapter Director Dustyn Thompson says EV makers almost exclusively prioritize states in the program, which is why most Delawareans have to shop out of state for clean emission vehicles.

“We can either help grow the market for cleaner vehicles in Delaware or continue to allow that market to bypass our state which is what we’ve seen over the past five to 10 years,” Thompson says.

Thompson says the program could help the 57% of Delawareans who live in areas with failing grades for air pollution levels, and adds that more than 15,00 children and about 85,000 adults in the First state are living with asthma.

DNREC has the authority to adopt these regulations, and a hearing will be held on April 26 to discuss amendments to Delaware’s current rules, with a 30 day comment period following.