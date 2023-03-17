Two Northpak gang members found guilty on 40 charges

Two members of Northpak, a violent Wilmington-area gang, are convicted on 40 charges by a New Castle County jury.

The convictions include multiple murder and attempted murder charges.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings says while nothing can undo the enormous damage and loss that NorthPak and gangs like it have brought upon the community, she hopes this week’s verdict brings some sense of justice to victims of the gang and a city terrorized by a small but dangerous criminal element.

Elijah Coffield was found guilty of two counts of first degree murder for the murder of Ollier Henry on September 8, 2020 and Shareef Hamilton on September 23, 2020, five counts of 1st degree attempted murder, reckless endangering, nine counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, five counts of conspiracy, and illegal gang participation.

Greg Wing was found guilty with two counts of first degree murder for the murder of Ollier Henry on September 8, 2020 and Taquan Davis on September 23, 2020, four counts of 1st degree attempted murder, seven counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts of conspiracy, and illegal gang participation.

The Department of Justice says in a release that NorthPak has been at the center of a series of indictments and a longtime investigation by the DOJ, the Wilmington Police Department, and a coalition of local, state, and federal partners. The gang has been connected to a string of felonies, including a litany of shootings and several murders and attempted murders.

Coffield and Wing will be sentenced by a Superior Court judge following a pre-sentence investigation.