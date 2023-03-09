The Delaware Shakespeare 2023 schedule features Macbeth and a return of the Community Tour

Delaware Shakespeare announces its schedule for the 2023 season.

This season is highlighted by the Summer Festival at Rockwood Park from July 21-August 6 which will feature Macbeth.

Delaware Shakespeare’s Producing Artistic Director David Stradley explains why Macbeth was chosen for the festival.

"It is so entertaining and exciting. It's a thriller, it's a horror story, so it's fast-paced entertainment. It's one of Shakespeare's shortest plays. It gets just right to the exciting heart of the action very quickly,” said Stradley. “So it's a play that people who may think that they don't like Shakespeare like it just grabs you right away."

Cymbeline is the choice for this year’s Community Tour, which will visit different sites in the state including prisons October 4 thru 22.

Stradley is most excited to take the Community Tour back into prisons.

"The place I enjoy performing most at is going into the prisons and because of the tour was on a pause for a couple years because of the pandemic, and then last year and we were able to start the tour the prisons were still not in a place of being able to let us come in. But we are going back to the prisons this year," said Stradley.

There’s also a bonus program on April 18. Lucy Negro Redux offers poetry readings at the Lewes Public Library, including readings of Shakespeare sonnets.

Social events on-tap in 2023 include Shakes-beer night with Wilmington Brew Works as well as a Shakespeare game night in Wilmington. Dates for those will come later.

For tickets and information just go to delshakes.org.