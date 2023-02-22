Monthly suspected overdose deaths reach a record high in the First State

New data from the Division of Forensic Science indicates suspected overdose deaths have reached a new monthly record in the First State.

An analysis of preliminary data from November, December, and January indicate an increase in suspected overdose deaths in Delaware. Since November, the average monthly increase of suspected overdose deaths is 18.4%.

Last month, 53 people died from suspected overdoses. This represents a whopping 47% increase over January 2022, when 36 suspected overdose deaths were reported in the First State.

In a project funded by the CDC, the Division of Public Health looked to find a way to quickly and accurately track overdose numbers in the state. That’s why 13 months ago they began measuring suspected overdose deaths.

Kate Brookins is the Director of the Office of Health Crisis Response with the Delaware Division of Public Health. She says the numbers will change slightly when cases are confirmed.

“The suspected number is lower than what the final number is going to be. So we already know that our actual overdose deaths are going to be at least 10 if not 20 numbers higher,” Brookins explained.

While this data can not be finalized, it can track trends, aiding the division in understanding the severity of the crisis.

Fentanyl, a highly potent, synthetic opioid pain reliever, remains a leading cause of overdose deaths. Of the 515 confirmed overdose deaths last year, fentanyl was involved in 83% of them.

And it continues to be added to drugs like counterfeit anxiety medication and pain medication, oftentimes unbeknownst to the users.

“There are a lot of recreational users who have no idea how dangerous the drugs are. And they are dying upon their first use. They’re absolutely opioid naive,” Booking emphasized. “The dose of opioid and fentanyl that’s in the drug pretty much kills them on their first try, because they have absolutely no tolerance in the system to cope with opiods in their body.”

Xylazine has also appeared in an increasing share of drug samples tested in the state. Delaware State Police confirmed that between October 2021 and January 2023, xylazine was present in 283 overdose cases. Like fentanyl, it is mainly found in combination with other drugs.

Education and preparedness are one part of DPH’s response to the crisis. They have increased its messaging around fentanyl across divisions, with more information available at whatisfentanyl.com.

Individuals using drugs are encouraged to test their substances for the presence of fentanyl, and mitigate the risk of overdose by using very slowly and only a very small dose of the drug initially to understand its effects on the body.

Fentanyl test strips and Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug, are available through HelpisHereDE.com.