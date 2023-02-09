Newark cancels municipal election, candidates uncontested

There will be no municipal election in Newark this year.

The city canceled the election scheduled for April 11 since all council races on the ballot were uncontested. The last day to file for candidacy was Monday.

Councilmembers John Suchanec, Corinth Ford and Dwendolyn Creecy (cree-see) secured an additional term in Districts 1, 2 and 4 respectively.

The Election Board will meet on April 13 to officially certify results. Council will hold an organization meeting, including a swearing-in ceremony for Districts 1, 2 and 4 on April 20.

Council members serve staggered, two year terms.