DUI patrols will be stepped up for the Super Bowl and continuing through St. Patrick's Day

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is increasing DUI patrols ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is teaming up with local and Delaware State Police to increase high visibility DUI patrol from this weekend and through the end of St. Patrick’s Day weekend March 19.

The enforcement campaign is intended to stop impaired drivers on the roads, and remind football fans that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

But Delaware Office of Highway Safety spokesman Jason Coleman says there’s no extra concern because of the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl.

"I wouldn't say there's any increase in worrying with that we always want to try to remind and have our Delawareans practice the best driving behaviors,” said Coleman. “And that includes if any time you're going to be planning a night out drinking to make sure you plan ahead and before you even leave to go out to get a sober ride home. Make sure you either have a designated friend or sober family member to be able to get you home safely."

Coleman notes there are other options like ride sharing, taxi, and public transportation.

Coleman adds party hosts also have responsibility to make sure people get home safely.

"You also want to make sure that you're being responsible for them, making sure if somebody is drinking that they're not leaving, or that they have a safe way to get home," said Coleman.

Coleman adds hosts should ask guests to designate their sober drivers in advance, encourage guests to pace themselves and eat food, and to serve a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.

Last year, there 72 impaired driving arrests over the Super Bowl weekend in the First State.