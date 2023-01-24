A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval

A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April.

The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group.

The proposal for the hotel still has to go through approvals from the Rehoboth Board of Adjustment because the developers are asking for a variance for a bigger floor to area ratio than the town allows.

The property would stretch from Rehoboth Avenue to Baltimore Avenue, and it would face the Boardwalk.

The applicant was originally supposed to go before the Board of Adjustment Monday, but asked to reschedule the public hearing.

The request was granted by the board.

"It became apparent that there was a need and desire to exchange information between the applicant and the city to make sure that the parties were on the same page as to what impact the flood mapping might have," said Fred Townsend, Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment attorney.

The Board of Adjustment – with different members – have approved similar variance requests in the past. If this is approved, the plan still needs approval from the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners.

Townsend believes this delay was to allow for more back and forth between the town and developer.

"I think that's what this was about just to allow for some time for the parties to meet and come to a consensus on that point so it didn't potentially have the effect of being a distraction to us when we hear the application come forward," said Townsend.

The rescheduled public hearing is set for April 24th.