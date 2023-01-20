OWA makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring

Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th.

45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.

He is charged with two counts of possession of animal for fighting, one count of being present at an animal fight, and two counts of animal cruelty, according to DPH.

Four additional dogs were rescued on the 12th when the Office of Animal Welfare obtained a search and seizure warrant for Jacobs’ property, bringing the total to 18 dogs.

Three dogs have died, including one of the recent four, two have been adopted, and the rest are in the care of the Brandywine Valley SPCA in recovery or waiting for adoption.

The five other men arrested in connection with dog fighting have since posted bail.