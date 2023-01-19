DE Attorney General announces charges in 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe

Delaware law enforcement officials announce an arrest is made for the 2015 murder of 16-year-old Jordan Ellerbe.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said 24-year-old Oliver “Butter” Henry has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Campos said Ellerbe’s murder fueled conflict between two rival gangs, Shoot to Kill and Only My Brothers.

“This arrest is the result of an intensive investigation that has continued since the day of the murder in 2015. Even after this case went cold, our detectives have continued to dedicate time and effort to uncovering new leads in an effort to deliver justice on behalf of Mr. Ellerbe,” Campos said.

Several of Ellerbe’s family members were present at Thursday’s press conference, in which Jennings called Wilmington’s gun violence senseless and wrong.

“In the months and years that followed Jordan’s death, the war between STK and OMB led to dozens of arrests and caused countless shootings, as well as the death of so many people.”

Henry is held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution with cash bail set at $2.5 million cash bail.

He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder in the attempted shootings of two other men.