No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion

No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow.

Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history.

While the day is considered unlucky, there have been a total of 6 Mega Millions jackpots won on Friday the 13th, 4 of which occurred in Michigan.

Delaware still has yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, though last November a Bridgeville woman walked away with a $10,000 prize from the game after matching four numbers and the Megaball.

And Delaware’s last Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station