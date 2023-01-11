© 2023 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

No Mega Millions winner Tuesday, jackpot reaches $1.35 billion

Delaware Public Media | By Quinn Kirkpatrick
Published January 11, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST
mega_millions_generic.JPG
Delaware Public Media

No winner again in Mega Millions Tuesday night, so the jackpot continues to grow.

Players can test their luck on Friday the 13th with 1.35 billion dollars on the line - that’s the second largest in the game’s history and fourth largest in U.S. history.

While the day is considered unlucky, there have been a total of 6 Mega Millions jackpots won on Friday the 13th, 4 of which occurred in Michigan.

Delaware still has yet to have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, though last November a Bridgeville woman walked away with a $10,000 prize from the game after matching four numbers and the Megaball.

And Delaware’s last Powerball jackpot winner was December 2016 when a winning ticket worth nearly $122 million was sold at a Selbyville-area gas station

Delaware Headlines
Quinn Kirkpatrick
Quinn Kirkpatrick was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware and a graduated of the University of Delaware. She joined Delaware Public Media in June 2021
See stories by Quinn Kirkpatrick