Former Delaware State Police trooper is sentenced for civil rights violations

Jamal Merrel, former Delaware State Police Trooper, receives 6 months in federal prison for civil rights violations.

In September, Merrell pleaded guilty to Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law for stealing various electronic items from an international reshipping company in New Castle under the guise of conducting a fraud investigation.

He then proceeded to sell the stolen items, while in uniform, from his patrol car.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge handed down the sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, according to court documents.

“This sentence serves as a warning to police officers who choose to abuse their power,” said David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

The FBI and the Delaware State Police Internal Investigations Unit investigated the case.

“Mr. Merrell’s actions are an egregious violation of public trust,” said Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI's Baltimore field office. “His sentencing shows the FBI is committed to investigating allegations of criminal misconduct, no matter who the subject is or what position they hold in their community.”

The maximum sentence for Merrell’s crime was 1 year in prison.