Wilmington Mayor names new police chief, 26-year WPD veteran

The Wilmington Police Department has a new chief.

Mayor Mike Purzycki names 26-year Wilmington Police Department veteran, Captain Wilfredo Campos, as the City’s next Police Chief, effective immediately.

City of Wilmington

Campos grew up on the west side of Wilmington and is the first person of Hispanic descent to be named Chief.

“It is truly a blessing and an honor to have the opportunity to continue serving the residents of Wilmington in this new role as Police Chief and to be able to lead our brave and dedicated police officers and civilians that make up the Wilmington Department of Police family,” says Campos in a statement.

At Wilmington PD, Campos served in the Uniform Services, Community Policing, Criminal Investigation, and the Human Resources Divisions. He was also a Wilmington PD Detective assigned to a Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Task Force and served with the United States Army Reserve.

Purzycki released a video statement on the new appointment, and said Campos’ vast experience and leadership skills will serve the WPD well.

“Each day, the men and women of the WPD demonstrate their commitment to public safety and the importance of serving the public with courage and integrity,” Purzycki says. “I could not be happier for Chief Campos, his family and his many supporters throughout Wilmington who have encouraged him throughout his career.”

Campos today promoted two fellow officers—Captain Anthony Bowers and Captain Matthew Hall—to the rank of Inspector. They will be part of his immediate support and management team.