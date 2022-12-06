Wilmington Chief of Police interviews for position in St. Louis

The City of Wilmington may be in the market for a new Chief of Police soon.

The city announced Monday that Chief Robert Tracy is a finalist for Police Commissioner in St. Louis.

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief Tracy say - should Tracy depart - they will work together to find candidates for Wilmington Police Chief and make that transition to new leadership.

Over the past five years, Tracy has championed a Body Worn Camera program, published a policy and procedure manual, and implemented numerous community engagement initiatives.

Purzycki says Tracy has helped drive down crime across the board, particularly the city’s homicide rate which is the lowest it’s been in a decade.

Tracy will interview for the St. Louis position Tuesday in a public meeting, along with two other finalists.