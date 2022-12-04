Wilmington City Council appoints members to Reparations Task Force

Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to approve appointments to a reparations task force for black Wilmingtonians.

Council members say the task force is “better late than never.”

And it’s not about dishing out money.

“Somebody said, ‘Well, they gave the Japanese people some money,’ they were in prison for four years," says council member Zanthia Oliver. "our years? You could figure that out. But you’re talking about centuries. There’s no way.”

Oliver says the task force will be looking at how to correct oppressive systems and make life more fair, like the education, prison, and housing systems.

Council President Trippi Congo says there is no monetary value to the centuries of abuse.

“The most important part to me, is to try to change some of the systems that had not been fair to black and brown people," Congo says. "Whether it's the school system, the court system, the prison system. I don't think there's enough money that we could give someone that could really make a huge difference and be sustainable, but I think if we change like the public school system, I think that's where we see the real change."

Local organizer and civil rights activist Coby Owens was among those named to the force.

“We're gonna look at what can be done here in the city of Wilmington for African Americans and for our black residents here. Well, we just look at our nation overall, hundreds and hundreds of years of white supremacy and systematic racism has yet to be addressed. And I think, you know, with the great diversity that we have on this council, the great diversity of the city, I think they're taking a great step forward.”

Owens says he is particularly interested in housing and helping those who have been struggling to find it.

Council also unanimously voted to approve a 3 year strategic plan, which Congo says is meant to be a guiding document for enacting legislation and handling finances.

Mainly, it will facilitate collaboration between the council and the Purzycki administration. Congo says they want the Mayor to see their vision for public safety and community development.