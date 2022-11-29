Wilmington City Council to vote on at-large nomination Thursday night

Wilmington City Council nominates a life-long Delawarean that’s worked in the U.S. Senate for 16 years to fill an empty council seat.

Latisha Bracy currently works in consulting, working with local nonprofits in communications, public relations and public affairs.

“How to advocate how to understand what's happening with the local government, if your local, state and federal elected officials need to hear from you, how do you articulate your message and what is your message?” Bracy said.

Bracy previously worked for both of Delaware’s current senators, including a seven-year stint as Coons’ director of outreach. She also worked with President Joe Biden when he was a senator.

She says if voted in, she intends to focus on improving economic mobility.

“I feel like the more we're able to tackle that racial wealth divide and poverty in general, and really build our communities, support workforce development, support entrepreneurship, support job training programs, the more we're able to strengthen the economy, almost from the ground up, the better," Bracy said. "We'll be able to strengthen our communities, and that kind of trickles into everything else.”

Bracy says she wants to look into the root causes of social determinants of health and who else is working on those issues so City Council can be a part of addressing them.

She says working in the public sector is something she loves.

“I love our city," Bracy said. "And I feel like we're at a crossroads coming out of the pandemic. Where we know a lot of important decisions are being made. And, you know, the council needs good people.”

Council will vote on Bracy’s recommendation Thursday night, and if passed, she will be sworn in at that meeting. The at-large seat was left open by the resignation of Councilwoman Loretta Walsh in early October. Walsh then passed away less than a month later.