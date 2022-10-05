Delaware sees its first flu case of the 2022-2023 season

Delaware reports its first case of influenza for the 2022-2023 flu season.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) says the laboratory-confirmed case involves a 32-year-old Kent County woman who was vaccinated.

Delaware saw over 2,700 laboratory-confirmed flu cases last flu season with more than 150 people hospitalized and 3 dying from flu complications.

Earlier this month DPH said it expects the state to see a more active flu season, based on data from Southern Hemisphere countries.

DPH deemed Oct. 2 as the start of flu season.

"Announcing our first two cases of the flu, just days after the start of the season, is a strong indicator for Delawareans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible," said Interim DPH Director Dr. Rick Hong. "The flu is a threat to our health, and getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from either getting it, or at the very least reducing the severity of symptoms and illness if you do get it.”

This season’s flu shot covers four strains of influenza, and the vaccine is currently available for anyone older than six months.