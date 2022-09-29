ChristianaCare hosting free documentary showing Thursday night on substance use disorder

ChristianaCare is looking to directly connect to people struggling with drug use and addiction by hosting a free documentary showing tonight.

The film Tipping the Pain Scale features all kinds of people who have experienced a substance use disorder, including President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh.

ChristianaCare’s Vice President of Behavioral Health and Social Care Integration Erin Booker says they want people to come no matter where they are in recovery, or if they’re not in recovery at all.

“I think that the goal of the movie is to inspire people that no matter where they're starting, they have a real chance to build an amazing life.”

Christiana Care ChristianaCare’s Vice President of Behavioral Health and Social Care Integration Erin Booker

“The number one barrier is really two things – its fear and a lack of self worth. Very often, it's fear of failing and not being able to do this. And it's not feeling worthy of asking for that help and taking those resources. But when you are struggling, you have moments where you are willing to fight for yourself. And so if in that moment, the resource standing there, what a gift, because you'll take their hand, and you'll engage in that moment.”

Booker says recovery is tied to those small moments of clarity, and capitalizing on it.

Booker says 23 vendors will be there as resources for attendees, from treatment providers, to recovery housing, and peer counseling. There will also be a Narcan training session.

“We want people to feel accepted for where they are right now and to know that they can walk up to any table, it doesn't matter who, whatever is the right fit for them. They're going to be able to get help today and start their journey to recovery today, if they want to and if they're ready. And if they're not ready, that's okay too. We're still going to care about them.”

Doors open at 4 and the film screening begins at 5 p.m. at the Wilmington Chase Center on the Riverfront. The event is open to the public and registration is encouraged by visiting the main ChristianaCare Facebook page.