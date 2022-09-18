State Auditor Kathy McGuiness sentencing scheduled for October 19

State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is scheduled for sentencing on October 19 for two misdemeanor convictions.

McGuiness was found guilty of conflict of interest, official misconduct, and structuring to avoid compliance with procurement law. The latter was later dismissed, but the others stood on appeal.

McGuiness lost the Democratic primary race for state auditor in a landslide to Lydia York, but some are still calling for her resignation, or removal, before her term ends.

State Sen. Sarah McBride.

“I certainly believe that she should step down," McBride said. "She has continued to receive taxpayer funds in the form of a paycheck and has continued to have access to the office, the tool she used to commit crimes she has now been convicted of. And I do believe that it is appropriate for her to no longer be in office, even though her time in that office is limited at this point.”

McBride adds that even after she lost here her time left Democratic primary to Lydia York last Tuesday, she thinks McGuiness should be removed as soon as possible.

“Clearly voters want an auditor who can do the job effectively and ethically," McBride said. "And the results on Tuesday reflected that the voters took accountability into their own hands and we now have a Democratic nominee, who we can proudly stand behind and who we know will do the job with integrity and with experience.”

Spokesperson for Gov. John Carney, Emily Hershman, said Carney cannot legally remove her from office until her sentencing is finished.

McGuiness faces up to one year in prison for each conviction, but is likely to receive probation as a first offender.