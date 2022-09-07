Delaware Humane and Delaware SPCA merger creates Humane Animal Partners

The Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane Association solidified their partnership Wednesday, unveiling their new brand and logo.

Patrick Carroll is CEO of the organization now known as Humane Animal Partners.

“Humane is important because it means doing the right thing for the animals," Carroll said. it means being kind and compassionate and also definitely communicates no kill and people saying 'we want you to make sure that you continue to be a no kill organization in an in no kill Delaware.'”

Out of over 1,400 responses to a survey for the new name, the word “humane” resonated with most.

“We are partnering, Delaware SPCA and Delaware Humane, a new partnership, but also that we rely on partnerships to do our work. And we really can't operate on our own and we really need lots of supporters.”

Anne Cavanaugh, Chief Operating Officer of HAP, says she hopes the rebranding helps emphasize they are a local charity, unaffiliated with the national ASPCA and Humane Associations, and rely completely on community and donor support.

“We're just local nonprofits or charities that need local support. We don't get any funding from the state. We're trying to help Delaware’s animals and our donors recognize that and we hope to have more donors and more supporters that help us with our mission.”

Cavanaugh says consolidating leadership, donors, volunteers and other resources will save the new organization a lot of money that can instead be put toward animal care.

The DHA locations in Wilmington and Rehoboth and the SPCA in Christiana will be the three HAP locations, and Carroll and Cavanaugh say some special adoption events to celebrate the merger are in the works.