New 'Feeding Our Friends Project' hopes to provide free meals to Dover students on Saturday's

As the new school year gets underway, a new program in Dover is working to feed some school children on weekends.

Feminine is an organization that helps women discover their calling and learn how to be graceful and confident.

And its CEO Deborah Salomon is launching the “Feeding Our Friends Project” to provide students facing food insecurity with meals on Saturdays - when they don’t have access to meals at school.

“We see a need in the community. We see that a lot of children living in low-income situations need that because a lot of them rely on just that meal during the week, but they don’t have anything on weekends," she said. "So I dedicate my life to humanitarian work; I just did something my heart pushed me to do to help the community.”

The project is working with McDonalds to provide free meals to students in the Capital School District.

Salomon intends to rent trucks to bring meals to Dover High School’s parking lot for pick up.

She notes that the food is intended for students only, although the program could expand to include families in the future, realizing many parents sacrifice a meal or two so their children have the food.

Salomon adds that she is trying to find other businesses to offer more healthy food options to the students and hopes to expand to other school districts if the program is successful.

Businesses or a nonprofit interested in helping, can contact Deborah Salomon at 423-3922 or Deborah Salomon36@gmail.com.

