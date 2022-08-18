© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published August 18, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Pallet Home Village with Flowers.jpg
This is an example of what the Pallet Home Village could look like when complete

A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October.

The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown.

“Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s a property where the First State Community Action Agency is located. There’s several acres behind their building that was unused, raw land; it had an old dilapidated building onsite and it was really overgrown with undergrowth.”

Malone adds that volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery were onsite doing last minute cleanup this week.

Horizon Construction Services is now set to run water and sewer lines and prep the site. Volunteers will put the modular homes together once they are delivered.

Malone says the project aims to offer modular-style homes people experiencing homelessness can use for short stints until they get back on their feet.

“Our goal is to be open around October. We want to be done well ahead of cold weather, so that these people living in tents can have a place to live," he said. "Each pallet unit has a bed - it’s a bunk bed that attaches to the wall - and actually we can put as many as two bunk beds in there. They’re 64-square-feet about 8-feet-by-8 feet.”

The homes will include AC and heat and one or two sleeping areas.

Malone says a separate building will be built nearby that has communal showers and an area for dining.

He says the $1.5 million project is being funded by State ARPA funds, money from the Longwood Foundation and other donations.

This village is expected to serve as a test for creating similar villages elsewhere in the First State.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
See stories by Kelli Steele