Georgetown Shelter Village of tiny homes for the homeless set to open by October

A new shelter village for homeless adults in Georgetown should be completed by October.

The Springboard Collaborative is partnering with the First State Community Action Agency to bring 40 tiny homes to Georgetown.

“Several months ago we began clearing," said Judson Malone - executive director of the Springboard Collaborative. "It’s a property where the First State Community Action Agency is located. There’s several acres behind their building that was unused, raw land; it had an old dilapidated building onsite and it was really overgrown with undergrowth.”

Malone adds that volunteers from Dogfish Head Brewery were onsite doing last minute cleanup this week.

Horizon Construction Services is now set to run water and sewer lines and prep the site. Volunteers will put the modular homes together once they are delivered.

Malone says the project aims to offer modular-style homes people experiencing homelessness can use for short stints until they get back on their feet.

“Our goal is to be open around October. We want to be done well ahead of cold weather, so that these people living in tents can have a place to live," he said. "Each pallet unit has a bed - it’s a bunk bed that attaches to the wall - and actually we can put as many as two bunk beds in there. They’re 64-square-feet about 8-feet-by-8 feet.”

The homes will include AC and heat and one or two sleeping areas.

Malone says a separate building will be built nearby that has communal showers and an area for dining.

He says the $1.5 million project is being funded by State ARPA funds, money from the Longwood Foundation and other donations.

This village is expected to serve as a test for creating similar villages elsewhere in the First State.