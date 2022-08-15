Dover YMCA hires new executive director

The Dover YMCA has a new executive director.

Thomas (Tim) Rushton started earlier this month.

He comes to the Dover Y after 27 years in public education in Pennsylvania - most recently as executive director of the Lehigh Career and Technical Institute.

Rushton was looking to move full-time to Lewes where he and his family built a home two-and-a-half- years ago and says when he compared his skill set in education with what the Y in Dover was looking for - it was a perfect match.

“When I saw this opportunity and really what the YMCA stood for, how they serve families and youth development, that’s what I’ve done for the last 27 years of my life," he said. "So for me it was a natural tie-in.”

Rushton says he hopes to help the YMCA have a bigger impact on the community by developing new and enhanced programming for all ages and families.

He also calls fostering diversity, equity and inclusion a priority.

“It’s their mission of youth development. They focus on healthy living and the social responsibility aspect. And my goal as the new executive director of the Y is to foster that and to evolve that to make sure our center does the best it can to fulfill the needs of our current members and also to recruit and bring new members on board to the YMCA.”

Rushton believes many people are unaware of what the Y has to offer and wants to add tours for walk-ins, so people can experience the facility.

He adds that his background in education will come in handy with programming geared to workforce development.

The Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach also recently hired a new executive director.

Joshua Lewes moved to Sussex County after working for two decades with the Oldham County YMCA in Kentucky.