Underground Railroad Superhero Day scheduled for Fort Christina Park this weekend

The Kalmar Nyckel Foundation and City of Wilmington celebrate real-life heroes from Delaware’s Underground Railroad history this weekend.

Underground Railroad Superhero Day is this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Fort Christina Park.

“It’s going to be a really fun day and a really interesting and educational day for this community," said Kalmar Nyckel Foundation executive director Cathy Parsells. "We’re holding this event to bring the heroes of the Underground Railroad to life for families and children in our community.”

Parsells notes that Fort Christina Park was not only the landing site for the Kalmar Nyckel in 1638, it was also the site for the Underground Railroad, “And so it’s an opportunity to celebrate that particular history in a location that was relevant to it.”

Parsells says some of the historic figures featured Saturday will include Harriet Tubman, Harry Craige - who volunteered to move people and information through Wilmington and northward, Wilmington abolitionist Thomas Garrett, a local leader in the Underground Railroad movement and Captain Alfred Fountain, who transported runaways from Norfolk, Virginia during the 1850s.

Parsells notes the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation also offers a curriculum unit about modes of transportation - particularly maritime activity - in the Underground Railroad.

Those who attend will be treated to children's crafts, face painting, prizes and interpretive tours of Fort Christina Park, a site on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Saturday’s event is free.