Delaware Headlines

Three more cases of monkeypox detected in Delaware

Delaware Public Media | By Kelli Steele
Published August 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
Additional cases of monkeypox (MPX) have been found in Delaware.

Last month three cases were confirmed by Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH). Now there are three more probable cases - pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DPH says the three most recent cases involve a 42-year-old Kent County man and two New Castle County men, ages 19 and 24.

None of the men reported recent travel, however DPH says one of the men did have close intimate contact with another person, who did not have monkeypox.

All three men are currently self-isolating.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared monkeypox a national public health emergency on Thursday, however DPH officials say they do not have plans at this time to make a similar request specific to Delaware.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

Symptoms of monkeypox usually begin within 3 weeks of exposure, and may include a pimple-like rash, and flu-like symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes and fever. It’s primarily spread through close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with their rash, or bodily fluids.

Currently, there are more than 7,100 cases of monkeypox across the nation.

Delaware Headlines
Kelli Steele
Kelli Steele has over 30 years of experience covering news in Delaware, Baltimore, Winchester, Virginia, Phoenix, Arizona and San Diego, California.
