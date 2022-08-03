American Lung Association reports says lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Delaware

Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in Delaware.

The American Lung Association (ALA) - this week - released the 2022 Lung Health Barometer, which is a national survey that examines awareness, attitudes and beliefs about lung cancer.

“So in Delaware it’s estimated that 910 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022," said Deb Brown - the chief mission officer at the ALA. "And 530 people will die from this disease. But we do know that there is hope that the lung cancer survival rate has risen substantially. And awareness of lung cancer has steadily increased.”

Brown says while awareness of the disease has increased, only nine-percent of First State residents at high-risk for lung cancer have gotten a low-dose CT scan to make sure they are either free of the disease, or begin treatment early if lung cancer is detected.

She says the report also found that only one in four respondents were aware that the lung cancer survival rate increased by over 30% in the past 10 years, and nearly 70%of the respondents were not familiar with the availability of lung cancer screening for early detection of the disease.

The leading cause of lung cancer continues to be smoking; it causes about 90-percent of lung cancer cases, though radon and air pollution can also cause lung cancer.

Brown adds that second hand smoke can also cause lung cancer and she notes that anyone can get lung cancer.