Delaware State Fair kicks off in Harrington Thursday

The Delaware State Fair opens Thursday, July 21 in Harrington.

This year’s State Fair theme is Summer Nights & Carnival Lights.

But it may be the extreme daytime heat as the fair begins that grabs people’s attention.

“We understand that the temperatures are going to be a little bit warm but that wouldn’t be a fair without a warm day," said the Fair's assistant general manager Danny Aguilar. "So we have plenty of air conditioned buildings, plenty of ice cream and plenty of over-sized fans in our buildings.”

And Aguilar adds that those coming to the fair can also do their part to beat the heat.

“Plan your day. Bring sunscreen. Bring water. We have vendors here as well with available food and drinks," he said. But just approach it in a safe way and I think we’re all going to have fun an a good time here at the Delaware State Fair.”

Aguilar says because of the high heat and humidity, fairgoers can bring their own water, in plastic bottles or in insulated containers, as long as it’s not glass.

Aguilar notes people can expect a return to a pre-pandemic feel this year with a full slate of agricultural education, carnival rides, fair food and concerts.

“Basically, we’re turning back to 2019. Our M&T Bank Grandstand Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series - that lineup is back. We’ve got full capacity in the grandstand. So we’re back to where it was in 2019 with great entertainment.”

That entertainment starts Thursday with a concert by Sam Hunt and his fusion of country music and modern R&B.

Other concerts during this year’s fair include Nelly, Trace Adkins and Toby Mac.

And he says tickets are still available for all of the concerts during the Fair’s 10 day run.