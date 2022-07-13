KC-10 Extender set to go on display at Air Mobility Command Museum at DAFB

Another aircraft is preparing to debut at the Air Mobility Command (AMC) Museum at Dover Air Force Base.

In April, the very first KC-10A Extender ever produced for the U.S. Air Force was retired from McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.

AMC Museum director John Taylor says it was then flown to Dover where it will now become the 36th aircraft in the Air Mobility Command Museum’s collection.

“The tail number on this aircraft is 79-0433. It first flew July 12, 1980. It was the very first KC-10A built. And we are very proud to have it here because it was the prototype.”

Taylor notes that the KC-10A was used as a demonstrator aircraft that refueled just about every Air Force aircraft in the inventory at the time.

He adds that while the aircraft was displayed during the 2022 Thunder Over Dover airshow in May, it will take some time before the general public can see it at the Museum.

“Right now we are - what we call - bedding down the aircraft for Museum public viewing," he said. "It has to be defueled and liquids have to be drained and then certain other items have to be done to the aircraft to be able to put it on display for the general public.”

Taylor says the KC-10A is the 36th aircraft added to the Museum’s collection, joining cargo haulers, fighters, helicopters, a presidential aircraft and a bomber.

The AMC Museum is open to the public Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.