Delaware SPCA launches Doggy Day Out program

The Delaware SPCA launches a new program that aims to combine summer fun and getting shelter dogs a new home.

Doggy Day Out allows community members to take shelter dogs offsite for walks and other outings.

"This was a program that was a collaboration between several members of our team, including our volunteer coordinator, our foster coordinator, our dog manager and myself," said Delaware SPCA director of operations Liz Pashley. "We realized that there’s a lot of people out there that maybe they aren’t able to commit to adopting a dog, maybe they thought about fostering a dog but just don't think they have the time to do so. So this is a way that someone can spend a few hours every now and then.”

And Pashley says while people get time with a dog and a little exercise, the dogs get something too.

“These are shelter dogs that benefit from going on walks and hikes; they can bring them home if they don’t have any other pets around," said Pashley. "It gets the dogs out of the shelter, having fun in the community; the community can meet them and it's great for the dog and it’s great for the people as well.”

And Delaware SPCA volunteer Stephanie Webb says you can see the difference getting out makes for these animals.

“Because the shelter is... I hate to describe it like this, but it’s stressful in there for those dogs," she said. "As soon as they get out of the building, their whole attitude changes, they can be relaxed and calm. So getting them out for the day - I think - can be really beneficial for them and you can get more of an idea of their personality and temperament and how they are.”

So far, 37 shelter dogs have gone on 58 outings. And their GPS collars tracker them taking 568,000 steps. And 19 of the participating dogs have already been adopted and another is in a foster-to-adopt home.

Pashley says people interested in Doggy Day Out are asked to complete an online questionnaire on the Delaware’s SPCA’s website.

Once approved, they pick a day and time for your outing - Tuesday through Saturday. And the SPCA provides the leashes, treats, water bottles and car safety crates or safety belts needed.

Doggy Day Out was made possible by a $1,000 gift from the Michaelian family in memory of their beloved dog, Jewel, who was adopted from Delaware SPCA in 2011.