Faithful Friends Animal Society gets grant for community outreach program

Faithful Friends Animal Society is reaching out to some underserved communities in the First State to provide pet-owner support.

Faithful Friends Animal Society has gotten a $50,000 Pets-for-Life Mentorship grant from the United States Humane Society.

And the nonprofit’s executive director Jane Pierantozzi says it will use the money to help underserved communities in Wilmington and Newark’s Sparrow Run community.

“This really means that a national organization has recognized the work that we’ve been doing for so many years - not just to save dogs and cats, but to help keep pets with families in the most vulnerable communities where they need access to resources to help them keep their pets healthy and to keep them with them in their homes," she said.

Pierantozzi she says the nonprofit is looking to hire someone to ensure the money goes directly to pet parents to help them feed their animals or get them spayed or neutered.

“Right now we are advertising for either a part time community outreach manager or a full time person who is also a veterinary technician to do some vet tech work at the shelter and do some outreach," she said. "We’ve posted it two ways. And we’re looking for someone who feels comfortable in the community and values all pet owners regardless of economic status - who can build relationships with them.”

Pierantozzi says basic vaccination services will also be offered, along with care for sick animals.

Pierantozzi says that work includes continuing the pet food bank at its Germay Drive shelter in Wilmington, and heading into underserved communities to deliver pet owners food and supplies they might not otherwise be able to afford.

She notes that residents can also get their pets spayed or neutered through Faithful Friends

She adds that community centers like Child, Inc. in Sparrow Run could be used to help offer needed services.