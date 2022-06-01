© 2022 Delaware Public Media
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Delaware Headlines

McGuiness trial postponed indefinitely for change of venue

Delaware Public Media | By Rachel Sawicki
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
kent_county_courthouse.jpg
James Dawson/Delaware Public Media
/

The trial for State Auditor Kathy McGuiness is postponed indefinitely.

Prosecutors moved today (Wed.) to abandon trying the case in New Castle County and re-indict McGuiness on corruption charges in Kent County.

The effort to switch venues comes after McGuiness’ attorney Steven Wood sought to dismiss the case Tuesday - arguing it should be held in Kent County because the State Auditor’s office is in Dover.

Judge William C. Carpenter would not dismiss the case, but said the venue issue raised concerns.

Carpenter announced Wednesday the State will not prosecute McGuiness in New Castle County, and intends to submit the case to the Kent County Grand Jury on Monday, June 6.

If an indictment is returned, the Court will establish a new date for trial in Kent County.

McGuiness is charged with two felonies: theft and acts of intimidation and three misdemeanors: a conflict of interest, noncompliance with procurement law, and official misconduct.

Wood declined to comment and the Delaware Department of Justice has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Delaware Headlines
Rachel Sawicki
Rachel Sawicki is Delaware Public Media's New Castle County Reporter. They are non-binary and use they/them pronouns.
See stories by Rachel Sawicki